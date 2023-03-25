Maker 1

Glad Moon Farms is one of several local small businesses that participate in the Maker Saturdays at Kentucky Movers and Makers. They make everything from engraved cutting boards to seasoning packets for food.

 Submitted photo

The Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation and Kentucky Movers and Makers will have a unique shopping opportunity on Saturday, April 1.

Movers and Makers will host a pop-up shopping event showcasing local artists and Maker members from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April. 1.

