The Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation and Kentucky Movers and Makers will have a unique shopping opportunity on Saturday, April 1.
Movers and Makers will host a pop-up shopping event showcasing local artists and Maker members from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April. 1.
Ruthann Padgett, the vice president of Operations at economic development, said they are proud to offer this opportunity to makers.
“As they build their businesses using the skills and equipment that Kentucky Movers and Makers provides, they can then sell their products,” she said. “We are strong proponents that secondary jobs or “side hustles” such as these, not only to help supplement an income but to help our community build an ecosystem of entrepreneurs.”
The pop-up retail event is becoming more common and creates a unique shopping experience allowing customers to explore diverse and exciting inventory. The event highlights locally made handcrafted one-of-a-kind gifts like laser engraved, handmade cutting boards, jewelry, craft kits, and more.
Vendors accept different types of payment, including credit cards, PayPal, and Venmo. However, customers are encouraged to bring cash.
The Maker Saturday is held on the first Saturday of each month at Kentucky Movers and Makers, 130 N. Seminary Street in Madisonville.
For more information on upcoming Maker Saturday Pop-Up Shops, follow the Kentucky Movers and Makers on Facebook.
