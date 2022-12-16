BASS1

The B.A.S.S. Club of Hopkins County has donated food, supplies and money to food banks and families in need for the holiday season this past week.

 Photo submitted

The Hopkins County B.A.S.S. Club will be donating Christmas food boxes this evening at West Broadway School in Madisonville to 45 families in need.

“Thirty five plus boxes will go to families recommended by the FRYSC folks again,” B.A.S.S. Club member, Randy Workman said. “The others will be delivered by club members to families known personally who can use a lift.”

