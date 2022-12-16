The Hopkins County B.A.S.S. Club will be donating Christmas food boxes this evening at West Broadway School in Madisonville to 45 families in need.
“Thirty five plus boxes will go to families recommended by the FRYSC folks again,” B.A.S.S. Club member, Randy Workman said. “The others will be delivered by club members to families known personally who can use a lift.”
Also this past week, Club President Nick Short, delivered a check for $250 to Marci Cox and the staff at the Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County. A check for $250 was also presented to Breaking Bread, and $500 worth of supplies was donated to Brite Life Farms in Princeton.
“All together the club will have donated over $5,000 worth of food, gifts and supplies in our community this holiday season. This is our thirtieth year of these kinds of activities and we’re already looking to make a bigger impact in 2023.”
According to Workman, they have been holding their Annual Fall B. A. S. S. Classic tournament for 30 years to raise money for these activities.
