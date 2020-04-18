Friday night marked one month since restaurant dining rooms closed across Kentucky, due to the coronavirus.
But for a couple of local business owners, now has proven to be the time to push forward with plans to open a news business despite the uncertainty.
“It’s definitely trying times,” Cody Dugger said Friday.
But try is what he plans to do. Dugger’s Bar and Grill makes what the owner calls a “soft opening” today at his Center Street location.
“I’m looking at the future instead of the negative,” Dugger said. “I was hoping to open up a lot sooner.”
Dugger’s not the only one daring to be different during a down time for dining out. Coombs Caribbean Cuisine opened for customers Wednesday, April 1 at Park Avenue and East Arch Street.
“Their food is amazing,” said Libby Spencer, President of the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce and admitted Caribbean foodie.
Spencer said Friday that Coombs’s managers decided to open now because they had a rental agreement in place.
“They had signed their lease and placed food orders,” Spencer said, so they felt compelled to move ahead.
Dugger started preparing the old Center Street Bar and Grill in February. He planned to welcome his first customers in mid-March.
“We’ll be open in the next week or two,” Dugger wrote on Facebook in early March.
But then COVID-19 showed up, prompting Gov. Andy Beshear to end sit-down dining to ensure social distancing. For Dugger, that means a limited menu for now.
“We’ll have two or three different burger options, wings and appetizers,” he said.
Beshear’s emergency restrictions forced restaurant owners in Madisonville and across the commonwealth to scramble. So far, the only local one to close permanently is Tumbleweed at Parkway Plaza Mall.
Some restaurants, such as Catfish Harbor and Denny’s, locked their doors temporarily until the emergency order ends. Others switched to takeout and curbside service, which are still permitted. Oasis Southwest Grill tried that approach for a while, then decided to close for the duration.
Yet Dugger says he’s “very optimistic” about succeeding, especially given his location.
“Downtown Madisonville is always growing,” he said.
Dugger will share curbside parking spots for now with Woodfire Pizza next door. As the governor would say, they’re getting through this together.
“We have a neighborly thing going on,” he said.
Not to mention what Spencer calls boldness.
“If they have the ability, it’s always a good opportunity to do business,” Spencer said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.