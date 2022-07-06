If James Leslie Seargent II gets his way, there could one day be bicycle/walking trails connecting every community in Hopkins County, eventually joining in with a larger corridor that would connect Hopkins County all the way to Elizabethtown. The concept, known as Bike Town, would be to encourage and promote a healthy lifestyle for those who live and work here, as well as encourage tourism to the area.
According to Seargent, he first presented the Bike Walk Master Plan to the county in 2020.
“We (were) targeting building the mountain bike and hiking trails first to start the tourism aspect then move to the other phases of bike town eventually connecting Hanson to Madisonville via 1069 to Main Street,” Seargent said.
The Pennyrile Area Development District helped complete Bike Walk Master Plan in 2021. That plan includes proposed routes that would connect all of the towns in Hopkins County via bike trails.
This is not the first community bicycle project that Seargent has been involved with. After moving back to Madisonville prior to the pandemic, Seargent help an active living project to get the residence of Hopkins County to adopt an active living lifestyle. In the scope of work for the Active Living project he outlined that finding land opportunities for developing hiking and biking trails would be the first step in getting the county in motion.
In 2020 he was able to help execute the Madisonville in Motion project by getting the city to revitalize Grapevine Park and fund the construction of a new trail system built by Rouge Trails of Arkansas. Grapevine Recreational Trails has since hosted events such as SWKyMBA local Time Trial race, NICA middle and high school mountain bike league practice and community engagement by having volunteer days at the park with local companies (Carhartt) and (Corner Stone) schools.
While Seargent is still working to make the first part of his dream a reality, he’s already starting to plan the next step.
“In light of recent news that battery manufacture suppliers are moving to the area, I have discussed increasing the width of the route to accept neighborhood electric vehicles (golf carts) and rename it an EV pathway,” he said, “This way one could travel from Hanson to Dawson via golf cart, E-Bike or regular bicycle or walk with small places to stop and charge along the way. This will open up opportunity for residents without a car or drivers license to get to a neighboring town for work. This will also go along with the theme of electrification.”
He is calling the second phase of that project “Connectivity the EV Way: The development of an electrified commonwealth.”
According to Seargent, the project will aim to help bridge the gap between coal and Electrical vehicles.
“Many people in the area are against EVs and charging stations stating that coal is being displaced and they are taking our jobs,” he said. “When in all actuality Kentucky’s Electricity is 75% coal depending. So charging a EV is still using coal. A gasoline car is one 20-25% efficient where burning the fossil fuel via coal at the power plant is 60+%efficient. So EV’s using electricity is still using coal but just more efficient. So by creating EV path ways that connect from Hopkins county to Elizabethtown Blue Oval SK Battery Park, the electrification corridor is going to bring suppliers to the area as well as housing growth. By having a EV pathway connected it will allow for developing of small bed and breakfast stops, small shops and alternative commercial mode of transportation.”
The projects are still in the beginning phases but Seargent is a man with a vision. He says that a lot of research necessary to make his vision a reality has already been completed. For more information about the proposed project, visit breezcycleworx.com or go to Breezcycleworx Facebook page to provide feedback.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.