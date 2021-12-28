Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Robert Lee Green, was arrested, December 22, for failure to appear in court.
Joy E. Robinson, was arrested, December 22, for failure to appear in court.
Tremayne A. Phillips, was arrested, December 22, for probation violation for felony offense.
Amber Carver, was arrested, December 25, for failure to appear in court.
Carieann Osmer, was arrested, December 25, for failure to appear in court.
Maurice Donte Ell, was arrested, for failure to appear in court.
Samuel M. Jackson, was arrested, December 25, for drug trafficking in the third degree, and for tampering with evidence.
Kenneth D. Morris, was arrested, December 23, for criminal trespassing and receiving stolen property.
Chelsea Rae Hester, was arrested, December 23, for speeding 14 mph over the speed limit, possession of contaminated substance of unspecified drugs and amphetamine, also for prescription contaminated substances not in proper container. Hester was transported to the Hopkins County Detention Center and all evidence was impounded and stored at the Madisonville Police Dept.
Raye Ann Geary, was arrested, December 24, for failure of non-owner operator of insurance, driving on a DUI suspended license, and no registration plates on the vehicle.
Deena Lucille Crook, was arrested, December 24, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Darren Adrian Scott, was arrested, December 25, for possession of contaminated substances in the first degree, and for buying/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Wayne Bourland, was arrested, December 26, for driving on DUI suspended license, and improper/ no windshield.
Timothy A. Franklin, was arrested, December 26, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of contaminated substance, and trafficking marijuana.
James Adrian Moore, was arrested, December 26, for possession of methamphetamine.
Jonathan Edward Skelly, was arrested, December 27, for no registration plates, possession of methamphetamine, and buying/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jenny M. Burden, was arrested, December 26, for operating a vehicle on a suspended license.
