At age 87, Norman Boggess realizes he's been a part of much of Madisonville's history through the years. While proud of the past, Boggess doesn't want some of his properties to be in the Madisonville Historic District.
The longtime owner of Boggess Chevrolet Buick Pontiac asked the Historic District Commission on Tuesday to have his old dealership and two other properties removed from the district. The commission was in no mood to do it, with no one offering a motion on his behalf.
The land in question is in the block directly north of the Hopkins County Justice Center -- between Center and Arch streets, and between North Franklin and North Scott streets. Boggess said on a map of the district, it sticks out like a pointing finger.
"That block, in my opinion, does not meet the guidelines of the historic requirements," Boggess said. "I don't have any control over what you guys do, and I don't like that."
In fact, the historic district status has been an issue for Boggess for years. He said he never was told his dealership would be inside the district lines.
Boggess said the district's building guidelines constitute "interference with the ownership of my family estate." He noted he's "working on estate planning" for his children, who live in the Louisville and Lexington areas.
Commission members tried to reassure Boggess. They explained property values and rents in the district have gone up in this decade and are likely to keep increasing.
"We try to do what we can to make sure that properties that are in that district maintain a certain appearance, or historic effect," Vice Chairman David Thomas told Boggess.
"Don't be scared of the district," added member Dean Sheets.
The current seven-member commission did not draw the map of the Historic District. But member Jenny Gibson theorized the block was included because "that would have been the future site of the new courthouse."
Boggess' main concern is his old car dealership at 52 North Franklin. He described it as "a white elephant ... almost too big for where it is downtown." He said he's not planning any changes to the properties.
Boggess said outside the meeting that commission chair Cliff Nance has tried to buy all his properties on that block "for about 50% of the value."
Nance declined to comment on that claim. But Nance owns other land in the block, including the Tungco building where the Coca-Cola Bottling Co. used to be and the Cole and Durham Insurance company is located.
Boggess said he doesn't plan to pursue any legal action over his property. But he noted the Madisonville City Council approved a change in the Historic District map in September so an abandoned bank building at Lake and South Main streets could be developed.
"They take care of their own," Boggess said.
Boggess owns several other Madisonville properties, which were not at issue in Tuesday's discussion. One of them sits across the street from City Hall.
Boggess' uncle founded the Chevrolet dealership in 1930. Boggess owned it from 1983 to 2004, then sold it to Bruce Browning. Browning closed it in April 2009, and Madisonville has lacked a Chevy dealership ever since.
