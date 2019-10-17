Burn ban modifiedto allow cooking, pits

Tuesday night rain led to a Wednesday morning adjustment in the Hopkins County burn ban.
Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. issued an executive order allowing outdoor fires during the evening for cooking and contained fire pits. But a ban issued four weeks ago remains for bonfires as well as the burning of brush and trash.
Madisonville Fire Chief John Dunning considers that a good balance.
"We're getting cooler weather, which will help with the fires," Dunning said Wednesday.
Whitfield's order added any outdoor burning "must be monitored at all times."
But the burning hours remain limited, regardless of rainfall. All burning is banned across Kentucky from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Sunday, Dec. 15. That ban is in place every year during fall and early spring, to guard against forest fires.
The National Weather Service recorded 1.05 inches of rain Tuesday at its station 4 miles south of Madisonville. That brings the total for October at that station to almost three inches.
"It looks like the majority of the heavy rain was across the eastern half of the county," meteorologist Kevin Smith said from Paducah. The western half received between 0.5-1.0 inches.
Automated reports showed one inch of rain fell at Providence and about 0.9 inches fell near Earlington.
Whitfield issued a complete burn ban in mid-September because of record heat and a lack of rain. The concern has been so great that six different fire departments responded Tuesday to a trash fire at the Madisonville city landfill. Crews needed more than an hour to bring it under control.
"Even after the rain we received, it is still very dry," the Madisonville Fire Department advised on Facebook.
The latest federal Drought Monitor map shows Level 2 "severe drought" in the northern tip of Hopkins County. Madisonville is at Level 1 "moderate" stage, while the southern half of the county is only "abnormally dry."
The National Weather Service is looking forward to another potential storm system Monday. "It's our next best chance for probably seeing some good rain," Smith said.
