Christ the King is hosting their first Family Valentine’s Day Dance this Saturday for all students and their families to enjoy. According to Principal Lesley Mills, Christ The King has held Father/Daughter and Mother/Son dances in the past, but never a family dance of any kind.
The dance will take place at Christ the King Parish Hall, in Madisonville, from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be dancing, music, refreshments and a photo booth to capture all of the fun.
