The Hopkins County water supply is back to normal, but it's still not clear how much water was lost when a major pipe burst in east Madisonville last week.
"We stopped getting calls Saturday," said Madisonville Water Distribution Superintendent Dennis Howe. That was the day when a boil water advisory ended for rural customers in Hanson, Nebo and northern Hopkins County.
At least one Madisonville apartment complex shut off its water for a time on Monday, indicating it was because of the advisory. But Howe denied the
city had anything to do with that.
More than 10,000 customers across the county were told to boil their water Thursday morning, after Howe said a pipe connecting Madisonville's two main water tanks ruptured. Crews needed several hours to repair the damage.
The city website indicates Madisonville's four water storage tanks can hold 6.1 million gallons.
