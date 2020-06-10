As the Madisonville Regional Aiport ready’s the new T-hanger to open in July, the cleanup from the remnants of work around the new building and the runway has one board member concerned.
At the last in-person board meeting before the pandemic, board member Lowell Sharkey raised concerns about how to clean the ramp leading to the hangar. He believed it should be cleaned with nylon brush wheels and instead of wired wheels.
While speaking at Monday night’s board meeting, Sharkey lifted a zip-lock bag full of wires and pulled one from it. He said he and board member Mickey Howard walked around the new building and cleaned up an entire bag full of the wires and other nuts and bolts.
“I saw that done in Providence, and they covered the runway with hundreds of wires,” he said. “Here’s the scenario that bothers me, somebody taxis out of their hangar, like I do, I come out of my hangar, I crank up, I go up to the runway, I take off and pick one of these things up in my tire, and I don’t know it. It’s not a very big wire, and it’s not going to leak very fast.”
Sharkey continued the scenario by saying if he flew a four-hour trip to Sarasota, Florida, he could have a flat tire by arrival and be unaware, which could cause a severe accident. He said the first thing the Federal Aviation Administration would do is look at the airport he left from.
“We went out, Mickey and I, walked the entire ramp area over about from where my hanger is all the way down about three times and picked up probably 100 wires,” Sharkey said. “I don’t think there’s any more out there now. I hope we got them all.”
He said the airport should consider not letting a cleaner out there that has wired wheels.
“What we need to do is never let anybody with a wire wheel out on the airport around the runway area because it’s a liability, they’ll come back, and they’ll sue us in a heartbeat,” Sharkey said.
Madisonville City Administrator Robert Janes said he would send a public works magnet to the site and clean it.
“Tomorrow, I’ll make sure we get a magnet out here and spend some time and get it all cleaned up,” said Janes.
During the meeting, airport manager Emily Herron said the new T-hangar has some electrical work left but is set to open Wednesday, July 1.
The board also discussed its lease agreement for the new T-hangar with attorney Joe Evans. After listening to their remarks, Evans said he would present them a draft to vote on during next month’s meeting.
Treasurer Mark Metcalfe said the airport is starting to see a rise in income as the pandemic slows. They sold about $4,000 worth of jet full and about $3,000 worth Avgas (aviation gasoline), and rental income is up this month.
“We had a better month of traffic, fuels up a bit. Everything was good,” he said. “Nothing out of the normal in regards to income or the expenses level. We’re 11 months into our budget, so we’re going to be fine.”
After the meeting, Metcalfe said the airport’s annual fiscal year budget is about $337,000, and they have used nearly 85% of it.
“We’re not going to be over budget. We’re going to be under, just a smidge,” he said. “With the exceptions of the project we’ve got going, but that project is going to pay for itself, and we’re going to be just fine, with our grants and other things we got going on.”
Andy Bauchman, who filled in as chairman for the night, said the airport received $30,000 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The money has gone towards necessary operational expenses, such as payroll, utilities, and fuel purchases.
The next board meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, July 13, at the airport.
