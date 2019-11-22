The United Way of the Coalfield might be forgiven if it's looking beyond Thanksgiving Day. The agency is aiming for Giving Tuesday.
"That's another propaganda tool," executive director Don Howerton said Thursday. "We're using whatever we can use."
This year's United Way campaign began on Thursday, Sept. 12. Howerton said only 23% of the fundraising goal has been met so far, or about $75,000. He indicated that number was misleading.
"Baptist Health is our second-largest contributor. They will not run their campaign until the spring," Howerton said. That's also the plan at Carhartt, which also ranks among United Way's biggest backers. But GE Aviation's United Way drive is already over.
Howerton explained because some companies have shifted their fundraising drives, United Way campaigns, which used to end around Dec. 31, might extend to the end of the fiscal year in June.
"Which is fine," Howerton said. "It gives us more leeway and builds the brand."
Campaign Chair Ann Oldham described the $325,000 total goal as "a moving target," which now is divided into six sectors. They include donations from "commerce" and small businesses, governmental organizations and education.
Another part of the challenge is, in Howerton's words, "growing Muhlenberg County." Oldham estimated that county provides about 15% of all United Way donations at this time. But three people from Muhlenberg County recently joined the United Way board.
The United Way is encouraging Hopkins and Muhlenberg County businesses to donate a portion of their sales on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3. Howerton commended
Brother's Bar-B-Que for planning to contribute all its tips on that day.
The United Way provides funds for a dozen different nonprofit agencies. They range from the Hopkins County Family YMCA to Impact Mentoring, formerly known as Big Brothers/Big Sisters.
Online donations can be made at UnitedWayOfTheCoalfield.org. All donations are tax-deductible.
The Messenger's publisher, Rick Welch, is vice chair of this year's United Way campaign.
