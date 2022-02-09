If you are one of the many who will be adding to their family this year, Baptist Health Deaconess is offering support and education to all, whether it be your first baby or your fifth baby.
According to Baptist Health Women’s Care Practice Manager, Joy Bowles, when patients initially discover they are pregnant, it is a very exciting time, however, sometimes, it is still too early to see a provider for several reasons. Because health professionals might be unable to hear baby’s heartbeat or see certain things early on in the pregnancy, they do not want to worry the new mom-to-be, therefore, the first New OB appointment will be scheduled with an OB educator.
During the first visit, she will update health history, conduct first trimester teaching, which includes proper nutrition and healthy lifestyle choices. She will also make sure you get the proper lab work needed, and schedule an ultrasound to make sure the pregnancy is going as planned for the particular time. This will also help determine the approximate date your baby is due. An appointment for a new OB exam will also be scheduled at the conclusion of this visit, so that the patient may return to see a provider in approximately two to four weeks.
The birth educator is also available for individual teaching sessions for second and third trimester education. These sessions will include preterm labor, stages of labor, comfort measures in labor, and pain options during labor. Along with applicable education, the third trimester teaching may also include a tour of our Labor and Delivery unit, when possible.
“We are currently revamping our group education program, as COVID has certainly put a damper on our ability to hold in-person classes,” Bowles said. “We offer access to an informational app called YoMingo that will provide several different articles and videos, covering multiple topics. In the very near future, you will get to see familiar faces from our own staff that will be conducting pre-recorded education sessions on the app, as well.”
Baptist Health has a team of five physicians and three women’s health nurse practitioners here in Madisonville. The team also offers women’s health centered pelvic floor physical therapy in their office. To make an appointment or for more information, call 270-326-3900.
