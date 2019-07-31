Back in Time

This gentleman looks like he may have been more than a volunteer as he helps with foundation work for a Habitat for Humanity build. This undated photo comes from The Messenger archives. If you would like to identify this worker or any of the other volunteers in the background, please email Jon Garrett at jgarrett@the-messenger.com.
