A pair of teenagers were arrested Monday afternoon after being accused of doing drugs at the Family Dollar Store in Madisonville.
According to the Madisonville Police Department, officers were dispatched at 12:20 p.m. after receiving a report that two individuals were doing drugs in the parking lot of the store, located on North Main Street in downtown.
Officers say that as they approached the vehicle, they saw Sidda Leigh Guasp, 18 of Nortonville, sitting on top of Michael Pendley, 18 of Nortonville. When the suspects were asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, officers say that Pendley refused to answer, while Guasp admitted that there were THC cartridges inside the car.
Police say that a search of the vehicle located a large bag of marijuana, multiple THC cartridges, THC gummies and three baggies of pills, including Adderall and Oxycodone. Officers also report finding empty baggies and a scale.
Both suspects were charged with trafficking in marijuana, trafficking in amphetamines, trafficking in opiates and possession of drug paraphernalia.
