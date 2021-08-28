The Hanson City Commission heard the first reading of the 2021 property tax rates on Friday at a special called meeting.
The commission adopted rates suggested to the city by the Pennyrile Area Development District and the Property Valuation Administration.
The property rate for 2021 would be 13.1 cents per $100, the tangible rate would be 2.43 cents per $100, and the motor vehicle and watercraft rate would be 15.9 cents per $100.
Hanson City Clerk Casey Pearson said the rates coincide with the property value of all the property within the city limits.
Last year the property rate was 13.2, the tangible rate was 2.23 and the motor vehicle and watercraft rate was 15.9.
Pearson said once everything is approved and signed, she will start mailing out taxes owed around September.
“That will probably be the middle of September,” she said.
The second reading of the 2021 property tax rates is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
