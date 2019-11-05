HENDERSON -- A Henderson woman is dead and two children were seriously injured Saturday after they were found in an apartment with elevated carbon monoxide levels.
The Henderson County Coroner's Office identified the deceased as 69-year-old Nancy Powell, who resided at the Elmwood Apartment complex, 1818 N. Elm St.
Coroner Bruce Farmer said her two grandsons were initially taken to Methodist Health and have since been flown to other hospitals for treatment. The ages of the children were unavailable.
Deputy Coroner Don Farris said a friend found the family unresponsive around 10 p.m. Farris said the friend stopped by, and when she couldn't get anyone to answer the door, made entry.
Henderson Fire Department Chief Scott Foreman said the children are being treated for "apparent symptoms consistent with carbon monoxide poisoning."
"Firefighters tested the air in the home and found elevated levels of carbon monoxide," Foreman said via a news release. "Its source was not immediately clear."
Other apartments were also tested, he said. A low level of CO was detected in two apartments, Foreman said.
Farmer said it's not been determined if Powell's death was caused by carbon monoxide poisoning. However, the wing of the apartment complex in which Powell resided has been evacuated until further investigation is conducted, he said.
Farris said an autopsy has been scheduled for Monday morning in Madisonville.
"There is an investigation underway into what may have caused the woman's death," Farmer said. "There is a group being put together including the coroner's office, the Henderson Police Department, the fire department and the city gas department who will look into this."
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.