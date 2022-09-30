After closing numerous mines in western Kentucky during the last decade, including multiple locations in Hopkins and Webster counties, Alliance Resource Partners is now expanding its foot print in the region once again with Thursday’s announcement of a new $35 million development in Henderson County.
According to Governor Andy Beshear’s office, ARLP, which operates Warrior Coal in Hopkins County, is looking to construct a new 30,000-square-foot facility on 56 acres in Henderson County in response to growing demand for coal. The expansion will be part of the existing River View Mine operations currently based in Union County.
“River View is excited to expand into Henderson County. The coal industry has faced a lot of challenges in recent years, but this project allows us to continue to mine coal for the power producers who care about providing affordable and reliable electricity to homes and businesses,” said River View General Manager Bill Adelman. “Kentucky has many state and local elected officials who have supported investment and growth in our commonwealth. We’re appreciative of their efforts, and the laws they’ve passed, that make expansion opportunities like this one more likely to happen. River View looks forward to what this project means for our miners and Henderson County.”
River View began operation in 2009 and has grown into the largest room-and-pillar mine in North America. The existing site can currently produce 2,700 tons of raw coal per hour and employs 783 workers.
The Henderson County expansion is expected to add around 260 new jobs to the company.
“I applaud the investment by Alliance Resource Partners and I am excited that coal mining will continue to be strong in Northwest Kentucky for many years to come,” State Sen. Robby Mills said.
“It is great to see continued job creation in Northwest Kentucky,” Gov. Beshear said. “We are pleased to welcome River View to Henderson County as this significant investment and job creation breathes new life into an industry that has always been important to our economy.”
According to the governor’s office, the new ARLP site will be paying an average hourly wage of $49 including benefits.
Work on the project is expected to begin in April 2023 and be completed by December 2024.
