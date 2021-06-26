A Madisonville man was charged with trafficking in fentanyl and other drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop on Thursday afternoon.
Jyreke Stum, 22, was charged with trafficking fentanyl, trafficking marijuana, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest and careless driving.
According to a report from the Madisonville Police Department, a traffic stop was initiated on Stum around 4 p.m. on Madison Avenue in Madisonville.
Police said Stum was found to be in possession “of marijuana, cash and drug paraphernalia.”
When detectives attempted to search Stum, police say he fled from the officers and resisted arrest. Stum was eventually tased, according to police, because he “failed to comply with officers and he was subdued.”
Police said they searched the area around the incident and reported that Stum had thrown a “large bag of approximately 200 fentanyl pills under his vehicle.”
Police also found what they suspected as fentanyl pills on Stum as well once he arrived at the Hopkins County Jail.
According to a release from the department, in the recent months, the City of Madisonville and surrounding areas have had “multiple” overdoses and even deaths due to pills laced with fentanyl.
“Detectives with the Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE and Narcotics Unit have been working vigorously, with state and federal agencies, to combat local drug traffickers who are selling the laced fentanyl pills in our area,” according to the release. “The efforts of the detectives likely saved countless lives of citizens of Madisonville and the surrounding areas.”
As of Friday, Stum remains housed at the Hopkins County Jail on a $20,000 cash bail bond, and no court date set yet.
