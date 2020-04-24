An historic building at the corner of Ramsey and South Main streets in Dawson Springs is another victim of time.
A portion of the roof of the building, which once housed Kentucky Utilities office, a therapy practice and a spa, among other things, has caved in. The building sits at 133 South Main Street.
A drone operated by YouTube user Wes P caught a view of the roof collapse on Thursday evening. Authorities roped off the sidewalk and street around the property “to ensure safety of public,” said Fred Rawley, the code enforcement office in Dawson Springs.
“Apparently, there was a partial collapse of the roof,” Rawley said. “... (You) can’t really view the damage itself from street level.”
He added that two wood attachments to the rear of the structure had collapsed within the last month. It appeared to be a porch and stairs.
“This is probably due to the sheer volume of rain and winds experienced this year,” Rawley said.
The city was informed about roof issues in May 2019 when Joe Gamblin, who lives directly behind the building on Ramsey Street complained about roof debris flying off the building and making a mess in the lots and streets below.
He was worried about the safety and nuisance of the old building, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. The bricks are loose and are a safety hazard to citizens, he said. In addition, the roofing is being blown off and in and around lots all around the building. He asked about the next step in the process of getting the building torn down.
In addition, over the years the building’s windows have busted, leaving glass on the road and sidewalk on South Main.
The board and Rawley have attempted to contact the owner for several years. The number of liens on the property as well as the cost of fixing up the historic property is costly.
The board put a lien on the property in July 2017 and determined the next month that the building needed to be torn down and had plans to approach the local historic commission and the city council.
Rawley met with the historic commission in February 2018. Commission members had not been able to contact the property owner, Billy Randolph, to pursue the raze. Rawley mailed a letter to Randolph, inviting him to a board meeting for a hearing on Feb. 26, 2018. Randolph did not show up.
At that time, the building had $700 in liens and the board issued a $100-a-day lien on the property, according to minutes from the meetings.
The city’s code enforcement board has faced a lack of quorum and a lot of turnover in its members in the last year. Rawley has sought harsher punishment for chronic offenders of codes.
By the December 2019 city council meeting, Rawley said the code enforcement board had placed the property under an official raze order.
