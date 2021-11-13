During the holiday season, there are plenty of programs to help take care of the children of Hopkins County, but what about the teenagers?
The Pennyrile Allied Community Services and the Hopkins County Assistance Center have been helping teens during the holidays for nearly 50 years through the Teen Shopping Program.
PACS Case Manager Freddie Stafford said the program works with the Family Resource Centers in the schools to identify the teenagers, ages 13 to 18, who are in need.
“When you look at the Angle Tree, it has always been geared to kids up to age 12,” he said. “If I live in a household and I have younger siblings getting something from say the angel tree and my parents are not able, or the family, is not able to provide for them, the teenagers are always left out. It is very important that those kids do not get left out.”
He said the FRC submits names for the program, sometimes the names will come from PACS itself, but they try to help about 20 students from each school. The week before Christmas, PACS will give out $100 gift cards to Burke’s Clothing store, so the teenager can shop for themselves and get whatever they need.
“What we used to do is have a teen shopping night, with COVID we haven’t done that in the last couple of years,” said Stafford.
All the money given to the teens is raised right here in Hopkins County, he said. PACS will partner with different businesses and individuals to raise the money for their programs.
“We are praying that through the hearts and minds of the constituents in this town, we will be able to meet the need,” said Stafford.
PACS/HCAC assists families with many programs addressing food, clothing, household items, and furniture. They also have other programs geared toward children, teens, and families including Beat the Heat, Christmas Baskets, Back to School, and job skills programming.
Monetary donations are tax-deductible and can be sent to P.O. Box 427 Madisonville, KY 42431 or dropped off at the office during business hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. located at 130 Branch Street.
Checks should be made out to PACS, with the Teen Shopping Program written in the memo line to ensure the funds are provided to that program.
For more information, call PACS/HCAC at 270-821-8114.
