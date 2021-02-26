The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Thursday:
James Perkins Jr., 48, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with failure to appear.
Gordan Willams, 40, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with third-degree criminal trespassing.
William Killough, 32, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with contempt of court.
Tyler Craig, 21, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with no operator’s license and careless driving.
Sherri Hollingsworth, 53, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with failure to appear.
Alexandaro Barnes, 46, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with contempt of court.
Daniel Boyd, 36, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with no registration plates, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, possession of marijuana and failure to produce an insurance card.
Agusta Hallum, 41, of Dawson Springs, was charged Wednesday with driving with DUI suspended license and careless driving.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Thursday:
Kevin Westby, 46, of Earlington, was charged Saturday with violation of a Kentucky Emergency Protective Order.
Tina Wing, 45, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with fourth-degree assault.
Richard Franklin, 35, of Mortons Gap, was charged Monday with unlawful transaction with a minor and possession of synthetic drugs.
Terrance Graves, 34, of Earlington, was charged Monday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
Haile McCormick, 32, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with fourth-degree assault.
Brody Proctor, 22, of Nebo, was charged Wednesday with failure to appear.
