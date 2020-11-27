The Tiki bar is open at the Oasis Southwest Grill in Madisonville as the outside seating area has been modified to stay within the commonwealth’s coronavirus guidelines.
Like most restaurants across the state, Oasis is doing what it can to stay afloat amid the pandemic.
Among the changes includes a partially closed in area that will help patrons stay warm as colder weather approaches.
“We had heaters installed at our Tiki bar around five years ago,” said general manager Mark Weakley. “We put barn type wood around it with visible gaps between each piece of wood and with an open doorway so we still have the outdoor feel while keeping it nice and warm.”
With the heaters included, Weakley estimated about $2,,000 was put into the Tiki bar.
There’s no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected businesses in one way or another, but the new addition to the bar will help keep both new and regular customers coming in and employees at work at the Oasis.
“We normally employ around 70 people, but when the pandemic hit we had to layoff 30 employees and kept about 40 on staff with reduced pay,” Weakly said. “Our Tiki bar will definitely help keep our staff employed, and it will help them keep getting steady paychecks.”
The new wood walls have been up for a few days, and Weakley said the upgrade has already been a hit with the regulars and other customers who come in after getting off work to enjoy a beverage.
“I really like and appreciate what Mark has done,” said Bob Martin from Calhoun. “I’m glad that there’s somewhere I can go get a beer after work.”
Weather-permitting, the restaurant also offers ample outdoor seating and offers carryout and delivery through DoorDash. With the tables socially distant in the outside bar area, seven tables are available.
Weakley said that the Tiki bar is a work in progress and there’s plans of decorating the exterior before tearing it down in the spring.
“The pile of two-by-fours next to it shows that it’s a work in progress,” Weakley said. “We are planning on staining it in the coming days, and we’re going to cut open another doorway to make it handicap accessible.”
The guidelines are in effect through at least Sunday, Dec. 13.
