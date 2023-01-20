The Historical Society of Hopkins County started the new year with a look back at old photographs.
Historical Society members and guests filled the research floor to look through and help identify community members in old black and white photos donated to the society by The Messenger Newspaper for historical preservation.
The photographs are still out for viewing at the Historical Society if any community members want to drop by to see if they can identify anyone. The society is open from noon to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
“We intend to correctly identify each photograph,” said Byrum. “The public’s assistance is desired and welcomed.”
The second part of the meeting was a trivia contest to test the group’s knowledge.
Danny Byrum, the society docent, said he selected 25 questions taken from the society’s 49 yearbooks beginning in 1974.
Bob Adkins was declared the trivia winner, and Michael Wortham came in second.
In between the photo identification and the trivia contest, guests enjoyed homemade pie made by local chef Ruth Ann Prowse.
Donna Slaton, a longtime historian activist, was in attendance despite having lost her home in the December 2021 tornado and recently undergoing emergency bypass heart surgery.
She said, “I had rather be in this very building with friends and family than anywhere else.”
The Historical Society is located at 107 Union Street in Madisonville. They can be reached at 270-821-3968.
