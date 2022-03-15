Spring officially starts March 20, but Mahr Park is celebrating one day early with a free nature hike. Arboretum volunteers and staff invite you to come discover the first signs of spring throughout the 265-acre park in Madisonville. The weather is looking to be beautiful, sunny and in the 60s. Be sure to wear appropriate footwear and bring water.
All those who wish to participate are to be at the Mahr Welcome Center by 1:45 p.m. as the hike will start at 2 p.m. Feel free to bring your cameras if you wish to take photos of the budding flowers, ducks on the lake, or any birds that you may encounter.
Mahr Park Arboretum is located at 465 Mahr Park Drive. The Welcome Center is at the top of the hill, with plenty of parking spots. Mahr Park features a variety of recreational and educational opportunities for our community.
