The Madisonville Police Department and Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting the 12th Annual back-to-school Cram the Cruiser event today at Walmart in Hanson from 8 a.m to 2 p.m.
Officers will be stationed at each entrance to accept school supplies for the children of Hopkins County.
