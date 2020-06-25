Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Wednesday:
• Lauren K. Furgerson, 20, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with public intoxication with a controlled substance, excludes alcohol, and possession of marijuana.
• Trent L. Lear, 42, of Greenville was charged Tuesday with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, drugs, etc., this was his second offense.
