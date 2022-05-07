Patrick Rudd is the only Hopkins County native to be killed in action in the Global War on Terror. He was killed in Iraq in 2008, and in his honor, The Patrick Rudd Project was created in April 2014.
The Patrick Rudd Project (PRP) recently donated $34,055 for the 2021 Everyday Heroes mini grants, and to date, has donated more than $231,000 to local law enforcement, fire, and emergency services.
The Mission of the Patrick Rudd Project is to encourage citizens of Hopkins County to embrace local Veterans and First Responders in Honor of SGT William Patrick Rudd, to assist Veterans through the transitional phases of their lives and to promote a better understanding of Veterans’ and First Responders’ value to our community.
While on his eighth tour of duty, Hopkins County native, Sergeant William Patrick Rudd was killed on October 5, 2008 in Mosul, Iraq during a ground assault raid in which US Forces killed the No. 2 leader of al-Qaida in Iraq. Rudd was a team leader to the 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment at Fort Benning, Georgia. SGT Rudd completed numerous military leadership schools as well as Airborne and Jumpmaster training and Ranger School. He served two tours in Afghanistan and five tours in Iraq.
Patrick Rudd was a decorated soldier, receiving the Joint Service Commendation Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal with two oak leaf clusters, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and many awards. He was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star, and the Meritorious Service Medal. It was love that called Patrick to be a Ranger and love that drove him to be an outstanding Ranger. SGT William Patrick Rudd was a brother, a son, a friend, a Ranger, and will forever be our hero.
The vision of the Project’s Leadership Team is to focus on improving the gap between civilian and military communities and providing financial support to Hopkins County First Responders.
