Health officials agree that the delta variant is the most contagious form of COVID-19, and although mask mandates have been lifted, the threat of sickness has not.
Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach said a positive COVID-19 case in Hopkins County had contact with someone in another county positive with the delta variant.
“We are pretty sure the Delta variant is in Hopkins County,” she said.
According to the Team Kentucky website, Hopkins County was second in the state in terms of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents on Wednesday. By Thursday, three more counties were classified as red. A red classification means there are 25 or more COVID-19 cases in the county per 100,000 residents.
“Our area is getting hit pretty bad,” said Beach.
Now that Hopkins County is back in the red, school and sports could be affected if the county is still in red or orange when school returns, she said.
In the last three days, three infants have tested positive for COVID-19, and in the last week, six children under the age of two years old, she said.
“Although the mask mandate has been recalled, this risk is still very real, and we are having younger people in the hospital very ill, and some on ventilators,” said Beach.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for Baptist Health Madisonville, said at the beginning of the pandemic the younger population did better with the initial strain of COVID-19. Now the current variant seems to be harder on them.
“They are experiencing significant illness and have long-lasting effects from a Covid-19 infection,” she said.
Dr. Wayne Lipson, Chief Medical Officer at the hospital, said the hospital is seeing a significant number of new positive tests.
“Across our health system, we have increased from 34 inpatient COVID patients over the weekend to 82 today,” he said.
Lipson said anyone eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine should do so to protect those who cannot receive it, specifically children under the age of 12.
“We did so much to protect those most vulnerable at the beginning of the pandemic, and now we have to do the right things to protect those under the age of 12,” he said.
Lipson said although the mask mandate was lifted, it is still the guidance of the CDC that anyone not vaccinated to wear a mask in social settings.
“We need the unvaccinated to follow that guidance to stop the spread of the virus,” he said.
Beach said while the Delta variant is at risk of making cases rise, the cause of the current cases were the 4th of July activities, youth camps and get-togethers with unvaccinated friends and family.
She suggests people consider what is going on with COVID-19 in the community when planning events.
Beach said the only way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and the Delta variant is to get vaccinated before the variant mutates and becomes resistant to the vaccine.
“Just please get vaccinated,” she said. “As of now, all three vaccines appear to confer immunity against all variants.”
To make a vaccination appointment with the Health Department, call 270-821-5242.
