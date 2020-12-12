With so many uncertainties surrounding the holidays, one thing that remains a tradition for many is having a real Christmas tree to decorate.
If you haven’t got yours, time may be running out.
Mark Metcalfe, owner of Metcalfe Landscaping and Metcalfe Florist, said all the big trees went out in the first week.
“All we have left are the 5-footers,” he said.
Metcalfe said he has been selling Christmas trees since 1986 and sells 5-foot, 6-foot, 7-foot, 8-foot, 10-foot and 12-foot trees. The trees are cut three days before Thanksgiving.
Metcalfe jokingly refers to Black Friday as Green Friday because the day after Thanksgiving is the day he sells a lot of his trees.
Metcalfe has around 250 trees to sell initially. That number mow stands at nine just 14 days before Christmas. The trees are Fraser Firs he buys from Virginia, he said. He has tried a lot of different trees like White Spruce, Black Spruce and Scotch Pine, but the Fraser Firs seem to last longer.
“I have seen these trees in February and March with needles on them,” said Metcalfe. “They don’t shed as bad as some other trees.”
Even though there are a few trees left, he said, he is not worried about selling those because he has sold Christmas trees on Christmas Eve before.
Metcalfe also sells stands that fit the tree, called yule stands that have to be drilled into the tree. He provides the equipment to attach the stand, which can be used again for a new tree.
They use clippings from the trees to make wreaths, and they have already sold about 100 wreaths
“It is kind of neat to make a wreath out of the fresh Fraser Firs,” he said.
Metcalfe believes COVID-19 has been a factor in selling out of trees so quickly because people are spending a lot of time at home. People that grew up getting fresh Christmas trees continue the tradition because it holds good memories for them.
“We are just proud that we can offer trees,” he said.
When families come to pick out their tree, Metcalfe will watch the little kids run down the isles trying to decide which one they want.
“It is fun to watch them go,” he said. “It keeps you in the spirit.”
Metcalfe Landscaping is located at 418 Princeton Road and can be reached at 270-821-0350.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.