The Earlington City Council postponed the first reading of their 2021-22 fiscal year budget Tuesday night with some council members saying they needed more time to review the numbers.
Councilmember Brian Ruffin said he noticed that numerous line items had changed amounts since their special called meeting on May 25 where they solely discussed the proposed budget.
“A lot of numbers have changed,” said Ruffin. “I’m not prepared to vote on anything until I have time to go through it.”
No motion was made by any of the other council members.
Earlington Mayor Phillip Hunt scheduled a special called meeting for Monday night to vote on the first reading, giving city council members the rest of the week to review the proposed budget.
Hunt also discussed recent news he received from the Department of Local Government regarding a $1 million grant the city had applied for.
“We will be receiving $610,000 of that, with $390,000 being funded by the city,” Hunt said, adding that these funds will go toward providing water and sanitation to any industry that is looking to expand to the region.
Hunt said this improvement would provide utility access to over 380 acres at the Earlington Industrial Park.
The grant also will create more jobs at Copart, which is housed at the park.
During public comments, a request was made to change the speed limit from 35 to 25 miles per hour on Westside Avenue.
Ruffin said that in the absence of a police chief in the city, Hunt could immediately change the speed limit.
Earlington City Attorney Natasha Little said it would also have to be done by ordinance.
A vote for that ordinance will also be on Monday’s agenda.
