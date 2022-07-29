The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Gilbert J. Harris, was charged, July 27, 2022, for wanton endangerment in the first degree and assault in the fourth degree.
Jeremy Harice McClendon, was charged, July 27, 2022, for failure to appear in court. McClendon also charged for no registration plates, failure of insurance and operating on a suspended or revoked license.
Bradley J. Duvall, was charged, July 27, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Brandy L. Tichenor, was charged, July 27, 2022, for failure to appear in court. Tichenor was also charged for non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.
Angelica Marie Lee, was charged, July 27, 2022, for assault in the fourth degree resulting in a minor injury.
