Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Wednesday:
Stephanie Thomas, 36, of White Plains, was charged Sunday with failure to appear.
James Adams, 35, of Earlington, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and no operator’s moped license.
April Carty, 44, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with failure to appear.
Kynesha Hagan, 22, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with failure to appear.
Annette Perry, 41, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with public intoxication and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Cody Banks, 29, of Evansville, Indiana, was charged Tuesday with failure to wear a seat belt, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, failure to appear, fugitive from another state and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
Joshua Brown, of South Holland, Illinois, was charged Wednesday with possession of marijuana, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
Jacorey Brown, of South Holland, Illinois, was charged Wednesday with speeding, no operator’s license, possession of marijuana, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance and reckless driving.
Traci Sloan, 42, of Nortonville, was charged Wednesday with public intoxication and third-degree criminal trespassing.
Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Wednesday:
A John Doe from Denver, Colorado, was charged Tuesday with speeding, displaying or possessing a cancelled or fictitious operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card and no operator’s license.
A Jane Doe from Denver, Colorado, was charged Tuesday with displaying or possessing a cancelled or fictitious operator’s license.
Deachsa Hampton, 21, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with fourth-degree assault.
Ethan Davis, 28, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with possession of synthetic drugs and tampering with physical evidence.
Candalen Shelby, 26, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with second-degree disorderly conduct.
Ricky Elamon, 53, of Madisonville, was served a warrant on Tuesday for parole violation.
Gevin Lemons, 28, of Nortonville, was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking $500 or more but under $10,000.
Barry Green, 51, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with possession of synthetic drugs, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance and third-degree possession of a controlled substance.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.