Samantha Beeny shops around Rickards Rustic Woodworks on Friday, during a “Cash Mob” event sponsored by the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Power of One campaign. Beeny said she was using the time to look for a Mother’s Day gift for her mother-in-law. “I think it is a really good way to help promote and keep these small businesses going,” she said. Chamber President Libby Spencer said the event will happen once a month with Chamber volunteers shopping or eating at a member’s business each month. “We all have the power to make a difference and that one purchase that they would have made online at Amazon they can do it right here in Hopkins County,” she said. “That really does have a huge impact because that money is what goes back to infrastructure.” All of the Chamber member business names are put in a fish bowl and one is pulled out each month. “We are going to try to hit every corner of our county so Hanson, Nortonville, Dawson Springs — all the places where we have great members,” said Spencer.

 Jodi Camp/The Messenger

