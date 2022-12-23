Everyone who has been dreaming about a White Christmas this holiday season has gotten their wish, while those just wanting to do a little last minute Christmas shopping ran into a little bit of a snowy roadblock after mother nature dropped frigid temperatures and several inches of snow on Hopkins County Thursday night.

Historically, the odds of Hopkins County actually having a white Christmas are rather remote. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), there is only roughly a five% chance of having at least an inch of snow on the ground in the county on Dec. 25, which is the benchmark NOAA sets for a ‘white Christmas.’

