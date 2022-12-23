Everyone who has been dreaming about a White Christmas this holiday season has gotten their wish, while those just wanting to do a little last minute Christmas shopping ran into a little bit of a snowy roadblock after mother nature dropped frigid temperatures and several inches of snow on Hopkins County Thursday night.
Historically, the odds of Hopkins County actually having a white Christmas are rather remote. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), there is only roughly a five% chance of having at least an inch of snow on the ground in the county on Dec. 25, which is the benchmark NOAA sets for a ‘white Christmas.’
This year it looks like we beat the odds. The last time most of Kentucky had a white Christmas was in 2010.
On Thursday afternoon, a winter storm rolled through the county, dropping temperatures from the mid-40s in early afternoon to a low of around -5 degrees by 5 a.m. on Friday. Along with that sub-zero temperature came a wind-chill of -23 reported by the National Weather Service. The lowest reported wind-chill was in Henderson, where it dipped to -32.
“This is not necessarily the lowest wind chill values that have been observed, but it sure gives a good idea of how frigid it is outside this morning,” the NWS said in a Facebook post.
Temperatures this morning are forecast to remain in the single digits with continued sub-zero wind-chills, but should move into the teens by early afternoon.
On Christmas Day temps are expected to climb to as high as 20, which won’t be a lot of help with snow removal, but should provide something of a break for those who have to be outside.
Temperatures aren’t expected to climb above freezing until Wednesday, when the forecast high will be 46 degrees. By Thursday it could reach the 60s.
