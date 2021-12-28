Kentucky renters and landlords still have access to the Team Kentucky Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund.
According to a news release, funds are still available to assist renters and allow them to stay in their homes.
Applicants can receive up to 15 months of rent and utility payments, and the average payment per household is $5,000.
Both the tenant and the landlord must fill out the online application and provide the necessary documentation, including a state ID, signed lease, and evidence of late rent or utility payments.
If someone is currently facing eviction, they can contact eviction@kyhousing.org to be connected to helpful resources.
If someone has been evicted, the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund can help with relocation, according to the release.
If you have been evicted, it is suggested that you talk to your landlord and ask for additional time in your home while the application is processed. You can also contact your local legal aid organization for help.
According to the release, if you have been evicted, they strongly encourage you to attend the eviction hearing and ask the judge for the opportunity to stay in your home while the application is processed.
For more information on the program or to apply for eviction relief, visit https://teamkyhherf.ky.gov/.
This program is to help renters only, for homeowners, visit https://mailchi.mp/kyhousing/haf-info-signup.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.