The Hopkins County Health Department will hold their next mobile vaccination clinic from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday at the Community Center in White Plains.
Health Department Director Denise Beach said they will have Moderna doses there and are expecting to have some Johnson and Johnson vaccinations as well.
“We are just going ahead and going through the tiers,” she said. “Anybody who is 18-plus that wants a COVID vaccine in Hopkins County can come.”
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for Baptist Health Madisonville, said the hospital is administering the vaccine for anyone over the age of 16.
“We are vaccinating just over 1,000 each week now that we have caught up from the winter weather that caused some backlog in appointments,” she said.
The hospital had seven positive COVID-19 patients on Monday, with two in the Critical Care Unit, she said. COVID-19 patients make up 6% of the hospital’s total patient population.
“We have had more patients in the hospital last week and this week than we have had recently, so we are seeing a slight uptick in cases,” said Quinn.
Although more people can get the vaccine, Beach said the COVID-19 numbers are still high. She said the Health Department is seeing a lot of positive cases from individuals under 18.
According to reports updated by the Hopkins County School system on Saturday, there were two positive student COVID-19 cases and no employee positive cases.
On Monday, the Health Department reported 54 new COVID-19 cases since March 22, with 174 active COVID-19 cases in the county. There have been 3,775 who have recovered and 131 COVID-19 related deaths.
Beach said the best way to protect your children from contracting COVID-19 is to get the vaccine.
“They need to try to keep from having large get-togethers and remind their children to wear a mask, use good sanitizing, to keep their social distance and not linger in closed groups,” she said.
Quinn agreed with Beach that the rise in numbers is due to activities and sports starting back up.
“People have started to let their guard down a little because the number of vaccines administered has increased and other areas have begun to lift some restrictions,” she said.
The goal for herd immunity is 70% of the community being vaccinated and she said the county is not there yet, said Beach.
Quinn said as Spring Break and Easter draw closer, continue to wear your mask, especially in public places and around people who do not live in your household and stay home if you do not feel well.
“Avoiding overcrowded areas if you do travel for Spring Break is important to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 variants into our community from other locations,” she said.
To make an appointment with the hospital, visit Scheduleyourvaccine.com or call 270-825-7330. For the Health Department, visit https://www.hopkins cohealthdept.com/ or call 270-821-5242 extension 333.
