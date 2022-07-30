Despite the high heat and humidity, the community still turned out for the Pennyrile Master Gardener’s Art in the Garden last Saturday.
Event Chair Heather Staggs said this year’s numbers were pretty equal to last year as far as guests go.
“Instead of individuals, we had couples coming out and families coming out,” she said. “We were hoping for at least double the guests. I don’t think we made that. I think the heat played a big part in that.”
Thankfully, there were no first aid emergencies, though the event was equipped and ready to handle any if they happened.
While the guests were even with last year, the number of artists and vendors doubled from last year.
“It was a really good time,” said Staggs. “There may not have been a lot of actual money exchanged sales, but there was still a lot of interaction. There was a lot of collaboration between arts.”
Although the weather interfered, the master gardeners still considered the second Art in the Garden a success.
Staggs said they will meet later on to discuss the areas that went well, and what needs to be improved and changed for next year.
Staggs said it would not have been as great as it was without all the help of the artists, musicians, food vendors, and volunteers.
“We appreciate all the support, and we hope to just keep going with it,” she said.
