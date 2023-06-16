A little over 24 hours after the Kentucky State Police say a Hopkins County Jail inmate walked off of a job site and disappeared, authorities say he was located and taken into custody on Friday afternoon.
Chad Allan Thomas, 35 of Madisonville, was on parole when he was arrested on Oct. 23, 2022 for a parole violation. At the time of his escape he was serving out a sentence for charges of disorderly conduct, giving false information, failure to appear, forgery, receiving a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of meth and identity theft.
