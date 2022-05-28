On a nice, sunny Friday morning, members of the Hopkins County community gathered at the Veterans Memorial to honor the fallen for the Memorial Day Ceremony.
Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield, Jr. opened the ceremony by reminding the crowd that we can spend this time with our families because of the sacrifices of so many others who have come before us.
“As we go about this weekend, pause and remember those who have come before, who have allowed us to enjoy the lives that we enjoy,” he said.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said Memorial Day is the day we honor and remember those who gave up their lives so that we might continue to have freedoms.
“We are blessed only because those that have died to serve this country to protect our freedoms, and to give us our freedoms,” he said.
Before the speakers, the Hopkins County Honor Guard, consisting of VFW and American Legion members, presented the colors and played Taps during the ceremony, and Lynette Lewis sang the national anthem. Madisonville Police Officer Jeff Miller and Madisonville Firefighter Jared Southerland laid the wreath in front of the Veterans Memorial.
Tim Morgan introduced the main speaker for the ceremony Staff Sergeant Jarrod Pepper, with the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment.
Pepper spoke about how he came to join the Army. He was in high school when 9/11 happened and felt called to join the military. Due to family obligations, he ended up not joining until he was 32 years old.
“I saw what was going on overseas,” said Pepper. “I wanted to serve.”
Now stationed at Fort Campbell, Pepper drives past the Memorial Wall every day and remembers those who have died in war.
“I remember the ones who came before us. The ones who have allowed me to do my job at the highest level,” said Pepper.
He asked the audience what they can do to honor and remember those who have died and those who are still serving.
Cotton challenged everyone to take this weekend to reach out to those who have served and let them know how much they appreciate them.
“Let them know how much you are praying for them for the losses that they have experienced during their time in service because it affects them on a daily basis,” he said.
