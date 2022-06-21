The Hopkins County Jail Culinary Program started in the fall of 2009, beginning with the County Road Department Christmas breakfast. Since then, the program has catered several county functions and events, most recently for the United Way Day of Caring at the Salvation Army in Madisonville.
According to Jailer Mike Lewis, the program provides the participants several new and challenging opportunities. Those involved learn new skills such as food preparation, presentation and catering practices.
The program is funded without the use of taxpayers’ monies and is only available to government agencies at no charge other than the cost of food. The program is open to any inmate working in the jail kitchen who is cleared by the Department of Corrections to work outside the facility. It is a completely voluntary basis. Those who wish to learn and be apart of the program can be.
“In the past we have done events as large as 200 people,” Lewis said. “At the time our kitchen supervisor was a trained chef with a tremendous amount of experience and skill. He was forced to retire due to health issues and then COVID came along shortly after. Since coming through COVID, we have a new kitchen director and are trying to start back with smaller events and work our way through the learning process.”
At a recent board meeting for the United Way of the Coalfield, they were planning the United Way Day of Caring at the Salvation Army in Madisonville. When the topic of lunch was brought up and trying to consider cost, Lewis suggested the culinary program handle it, as there is no charge for preparation, setup, or anything other than the food cost.
It is important to note that the jail program is only allowed to do this for government and non-profit organizations, they are not allowed to do private party’s for citizens.
For more information feel free to reach out to Jailer Mike Lewis, 270-821-6704.
