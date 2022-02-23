The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
• Marria S. McBride, was charged, February 18, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a contaminated substance, failure to render aid or assistance, license to be in possession, fleeing/evading police in the motor vehicle and on foot. McBride was given a blood test at Baptist Health hospital and was later transported to the Hopkins County Jail where she was lodged.
• Erica Brooke Johnson, was charged, February 18, for failure to appear in court.
• Crystal M. Goff, was charged, February 18, for failure to appear in court.
• Paul Michael Peck, was charged, February 19, for failure to wear seat belts and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
• William C. Willis, was charged, February 19, for failure to appear in court.
• Carlos D. Hoover, was charged, February 20, for operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
• Ryan Isaacs, was charged, February 20, for failure to appear in court.
• Eric Brandon Hayes, was charged, February 21, for possession of contaminated substances, drug paraphernalia and possession of synthetic drugs in the first offense. Hayes was also charged for failure to appear in court.
• Elton Kassel, was charged, February 21, for public intoxication, excluding alcohol. Kassel was also charged for failure to appear in court.
• Ray Lancy Cowan, was charged, February 22, for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Treysean Prentice, was charged, February 21, for theft by deception using cold checks.
