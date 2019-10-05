Hopkins County leads Kentucky in the most new Hepatitis A cases in a 30-day period.
The latest report from the Kentucky Department for Public Health covers the third week of September. It shows Hopkins County had eight new cases between Thursday, Aug. 22 and Saturday, Sept. 21.
Christian County had two new cases in that 30-day span, while Muhlenberg County had one. No other counties in western Kentucky reported any.
Since the Hepatitis A outbreak developed in August 2017, 62 cases have been confirmed in Hopkins County. The state epidemiologist told The Messenger in September that one person has died from the virus, while 44 people have been hospitalized.
Yet the number of new cases locally may have peaked. Hopkins County had only one in the second and third weeks of September.
People considered at high risk of contracting Hepatitis A are encouraged to receive a free vaccination at the Hopkins County Health Department, which is at 412 North Kentucky Avenue.
