During a press conference Monday evening, Gov. Andy Beshear announced child care centers across the commonwealth must close by the end of the business on Friday.
Throughout Hopkins County, child care facilities, like the Hopkins County Family YMCA Kid Center, are adjusting to the Governor’s request, said CEO Chad Hart.
“Unfortunately, we’ve had to address this internally for about a week now. The ‘What if’ scenarios,” he said. “This, we feel, is precautionary, but we think it’s necessary precautionary methods.”
Hart said the Y is for the community and hopes to be a beacon during this time of uncharted waters created by COVID-19.
“We understand what essential functions mean to this community, to survive and maintain and establish order,” he said. “We’re going to do what it takes. There may be even more unfavorable decisions coming down from the Governor tomorrow, unrelated to childcare, but that may impact us.”
He said, living right now, exemplifies what he, his directors and board members mean by “the YMCA is so much more.”
“A lot of people look at us like we’re just a fitness center, we’re just a place to swim. This is showing that we are so much more. Our shoulders are being tapped on to take care of some of society’s most critical needs — feeding the children, assuring quality, safe, reliable child care,” he said.
With nearly 100 students attending daycare at Covenant Community Church’s Waumba Land Preschool and Daycare, Pastor Michael Knight said they have been planning for when the Governor would make this decision.
“We started our coronavirus planning through four national agencies, as a church of 1,300 members, last Tuesday,” he said.
Miss Robbie’s daycare has served Madisonville and Hopkins County for 30 years, and they had already planned to close, said director Robbie Taylor.
First United Methodist Preschool is already closed. Teachers put together packets for students, and they are offering online videos through the school’s closed Facebook group for students to have their circle time still, said director Marlae Sandefur.
According to Sandefur, one teacher, while filming videos for Facebook, said she didn’t realize how much she was going to miss the children.
“You know, it’s just the first day, and we miss them, we’re not here for the fame and fortune, we’re here for them, and it’s sad when they’re not here,” Sandefur said. “Part of what they learn here is the social aspect. Even though we can do circle time online, they can’t get learning to share and take turns and stand in line. They don’t get all of that when they’re not here. You can’t teach that online.”
Sandefur said she and her staff are preparing packets in the eventuality that the preschool doesn’t return for the remainder of the school year.
“We hope that we gave them enough knowledge and that they’re going to be ahead of the curve — we believe if you start out ahead, you stay ahead,” she said. “It seems when talking about being possibly closed for the rest of the year, you feel dread for some reason. I don’t know why. But, we’re going to make it through it, it’s going to be okay. Your children are going to be okay; they’re resilient.”
Along with child care facilities closing, Gov. Beshear recommended Friday that all senior centers stop all in-person activities due to COVID-19. Centers in Madisonville, Dawson Sprinsg and White Plains are closed until further notice, said Pennyrile Allies Community Services program director Spencer Brewer.
