For anyone who lived through the 2009 Ice Storm, it was hard not to have flashbacks when they got up yesterday morning and found the world coated in a layer of ice.
The significant difference between the 2022 storm and its predecessor was the totals. In 2009, the National Weather Service (NWS) estimated that around 1.5 inches of ice accumulated on the Hopkins County area during the three day event, while as of yesterday afternoon they were estimating the totals this time around to be between 0.5” and 0.75”.
Despite the lower levels of ice, area residents found themselves impacted by this storm early yesterday morning, with power on much of the south and south western portions of Madisonville. Kentucky Utilities was also reporting around outages to around 1,000 customers around the county at around 10:30 a.m. Most of those initial outages were corrected as of 11:00 a.m., but new outages across the county continued to be reported throughout the day.
NWS decreased the predicted levels of freezing rain and ice as the day progressed, while increasing the amount of expected snowfall. By 3 p.m. the freezing rain had mostly departed the area.
Snowfall was expected to last through the night, ending around 7 a.m. this morning, although less than an inch of accumulation was predicted. Skies are expected to clear through the early morning hours today, with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 20s this afternoon that will hopefully help clear much of the ice and snow.
Tonight temperatures are expected to fall into the single digits. By Sunday it is expected to be in the 40s.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.