Hopkins County Fiscal Court accepted the second and final reading of the 2023 county tax rates on Tuesday, voting to max no changes in the rates.
Each year city and county governments around Kentucky must approve tax rates for the upcoming fall tax season. State law allows them to lower rates, keep them the same as the previous year or to chose the compensating rate, without holding a public hearing. The compensating rate, provided by the state, sets tax rates where they would need to be to generate roughly the same revenue amount as the previous year. Those rates can be either higher or lower depending on how property values within the taxing district have changed over the proceeding year.
Magistrates voted unanimously to keep the tax rates the same as last year, which will be 14.5 cents per $100 of assessed value on real property and personal property, and 10.3 centers per $100 of assessed value on motor vehicles and water craft.
The court also heard the 2023 tax rates from the Hopkins County Cooperative Extension District, which elected to go with the compensating rate. Those will be: 2.70 cents per $100 for real property, 3.83 cents per $100 on personal property and 1.45 cents per $100 for motor vehicle and water craft. Those rates constitute a decrease from 2.8731 for personal property and an increase from 2.613 for real property.
“Is the need to take the compensating rate, which probably hasn’t been done in the last 12 years, because of the construction of the new building?” asked magistrate Charlie Beshears.
“The board just wanted to make sure that they could guarantee an equal amount of revenue as last year,” said Erika Wood, Extension Agent for Horticulture. . “Definitely, its beneficial for future construction plans.”
The court has no say in the extension district’s rate, but the district is required to submit that rate to the county prior to taxes being printed.
