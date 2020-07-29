Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Tuesday:
• Isaac R. Chamberlain, 29, Earlington, was arrested Monday and charged with possession of synthetic drugs, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also charged with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Kacie L. Cates, 37, Madisonville, was arrested Monday and charged with public intoxication of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Matthew L. Pleasant, 23, Madisonville, was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of failure to appear on Hopkins County warrants.
• Robert J. Grigsby, 45, Madisonville, was arrested Monday and charged with driving on a DUI suspended license.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department released the following reports Tuesday:
• Charles M. Minton, 33, Madisonville, was charged Sunday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Samantha F. Brown, 33, Nebo, was charged Monday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• William P. Pettus, 25, Earlington, was charged Monday with fourth-degree assault (no visible injury).
• Jonathon K. Strader, 38, Nebo, was charged Monday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
