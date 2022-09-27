The City of Madisonville released a statement on Tuesday morning regarding several complaints that had been received about a “earthy” taste to some customers drinking water.
“We have conducted multiple tests at various locations verifying that the water is safe to drink and the taste, although unpleasant, is not harmful,” said an official city Facebook post.
According to the post, the change in the taste of local drinking water is the result of recent, rapidly dropping temperatures. “We are working with the Water Filtration Department to resolve this issue as quickly as possible,” the city assured customers. “Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. Should you experience any other issues besides the taste, please contact City of Madisonville Water Distribution at 270-824-2140 or after hours 270-821-1720.”
