Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report Monday:
• Brandon L. Nance, 20, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with second-degree disorderly conduct.
Kentucky State Police
The Kentucky State Police released the following report Sunday:
• Tyler S. Bivins, 20, of Bowling Green was charged Thursday with first-degree fleeing/evading police (vehicle), second-degree fleeing/evading police (foot), first-degree wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, speeding 26 miles over the limit, reckless driving, driving under the influence on a suspended license, operating a vehicle under the influence and marijuana possession.
