Tuesday morning, U.S. Rep. James Comer presented at the Eye Opener Breakfast event at Mahr Park to share tornado relief updates and how the government will be aiding our local community.
According to Comer, who visited the various locations throughout the commonwealth who were recently hit by tornadoes, Hopkins County had more damage “pound for pound” than any other area in Kentucky. Cleanup efforts and the rebuilding processes are beginning to take form in all of the impacted towns, but Comer shares that Hopkins County is really going above and beyond and doing their part in quick, organized fashion.
“The relationship that the local officials have here, this is a big deal. There are counties where this is not the case, and I appreciate the working relationship here. That is what it takes, everyone coming together in a time of need,” Comer, speaking on behalf of Hopkins County.
Where there are issues on policy issues, and people disagree, that is where the problem lies. It creates a ripple affect on the economy, and that cause of lot of problems when trying to rebuild.
According to Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield, Hopkins County is making great progress, with 8% of the debris already picked up and cleared.
“The residents need to see progress,” Whitfield said. “This is probably the most devastating thing that has happened in their life. Looking around and seeing their belongings and pieces of their homes all around them, we need to get it cleaned up and get the rebuilding going.”
According to Whitfield, the estimated cost for this rebuilding project will be somewhere between $45 (million)-65 million when all is said and done. As the clean up is moving along, the next big thing is finding people shelter. The winter months are here, and the weather is getting colder. People need to have somewhere warm to go. Hotel room stays will come to an end, shelters are filling up, the rebuilding process is important now more than ever.
With the rebuilding efforts underway, it is important to think long term as well. Can we build it back enough to keep the schools going? Things need to be done right.
“If we can keep jobs and get new houses up, Dawson Springs average house age was probably 40 years old, we have the opportunity to have a new city. If we can do that working with the county, the state, FEMA, and the Red Cross, that would be cool for Dawson Springs, to have new houses in the market,” Whitfield said.
It will take a lot of effort and cooperation to get it done, but Dawson Springs will be a completely new, revitalized city that the community can be proud of and happy to live in.
Comer shared as part of his presentation the involvement that the government will play as far as funding. Normally, in a natural disaster, the payback is 80-20, where the local government is reimbursed 80% and the county is responsible to pay the 20% on their own. However, according to Comer, if Dawson Springs and Hopkins County areas are not reimbursed a full 100%, with damage of this magnitude, it could lead to bankruptcy.
“We are confident that you will 100% payback here due to the amount of damage. Anything that we can do to help, we are going to do,” Comer said.
Many people who suffered from the tornado damage were grossly under insured, if insured at all. Building materials are expensive now, which is going to be another challenge. With the new infrastructure bill that Washington just passed, it is sure to support the rebuilding process here in rural Kentucky.
Comer shared that the role of the government is to make sure people have shelter and food. To protect private property from looting. To help rebuild when there are disasters. To make sure that there is an environment where people can build back a better life and create opportunities for their families and for themselves. The rebuilding is crucial in attracting the youth and new people to these communities. It is important to keep the best and brightest in the local area. We need them to want to stay, and start a family, we need them to want to be active in the community.
“I appreciate what local leaders have been saying and doing, and a midst this tragedy there is an opportunity to rebuild. I can tell you this, everyone in the country knows where Dawson Springs is now.”
