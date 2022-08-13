During Thursday evening’s city tourism meeting, the board went over past events, future ideas of things to come, and how to spend funds in a way that will best serve the community and encourage tourism.
Top of the list were, Fourth Fest and Deck the Park at the Madisonville City Park, Beech Bash at the Madisonville Regional Airport and Harvest Fest at Mahr Park. Board members discussed how to enhance each of these events, what to keep the same and what to change.
Fourth Fest for 2023 changes will include removing the second stage, which will end up saving roughly $25,000, and changing the days of the event itself. Rather than having concerts each night leading up to the Fourth of July, moving forward the event will be held the Friday, Saturday and Sunday prior to Independence Day. One factor in this decision was the fact that in 2023, July 4th will be on a Tuesday, with July 3 being a work day for most people.
The board also discussed making changes to their fireworks schedule as well. Rather than having fireworks each night following the concert, its likely that next year there will just be one large display on Fourth of July. Members hope this will encouraging people to come to the park with their lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy a free fireworks show without having to deal with the crowds brought in by the concert.
Deck the Park discussion included talk about adding more lights in 2022, with organizers trying to pull everything together in a more cohesive manner. Emily Locke, the City of Madisonville’s Director of Public Relations, shared that they are thinking of a red and gold color scheme to create big, bold colors and to tie one display into the next. Big additions to this year’s Deck the Park will be more wrapping of trees, a potential for “Candy Cane Lane,” reflective pieces by the lake to create more light and sparkling elements, and of course, keeping the staple elements with the living nativity animals, snow and Santa Claus.
“We’re also looking at string (curtain) lights, using a color scheme that will be throughout the park, thinking red and gold,” Locke said. “We’re looking at sectioning the park off. We are going to do the work with city workers and not contract it out, which will also save money. We are thinking to wrap trees all the way to the tip of the branches which will add a big pop of color. We want to add more to the walking trail, red and white lights, and new for this year we want to add in s’more pits so families can do a fun activity when they get out of the car.”
This past spring the Madisonville Regional Airport hosted their first Beech Bash, and according to Mayor Cotton and the Airport Board Chairman Jimmy Riddle, it was a ‘huge success’. They are looking to host again this coming spring and make it even bigger. The attendance list is already almost double this past year’s event. More to come on this event as it progresses.
Fall Fest at Mahr Park will take place in just a few weeks, September 16, 17 weekend. Friday evening will be ‘adult night’ with live music, this year featuring two bands instead of one, as requested from attendance feedback from last year. There will also be food and alcohol vendors during the evening. Saturday will be community day with events and activities for families and geared for children. There will be games, food and retail vendors to shop and peruse. The hay bale decorating competition will also take place this year, with hopes of doubling the amount from last year. According to Locke, “we are well on our way” to doubling the hay bale entries.
As always, the Tourism Board had much to talk about and figure out for the upcoming year. Here is how they will be allocating the funds:
- $125,000 to be spent to update, clean and maintain all restrooms in the City Park
- $400,000 to be spent on Fourth Fest
- An additional $50,000 to be spent on other projects
- $22,000 to be spent to update and fix a ball
- field fence at the YAA Field
- $10,000 to be spent on Beech Bash this spring at the Madisonville Regional Airport
- $65,500 to be spent on Deck the Park,
- $31,000 to be spent for Elmer Kelley Stadium Repairs,
New this coming year, an Airshow at the Madisonville Regional Airport which will cost roughly $60,000.
As planning continues and progress is made on projects more information will be released.
